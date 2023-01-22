ENG
Russians carried out 5 air strikes and fired over 20 MLRS attacks on January 22, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory on January 22.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of General Staff.

"During the day, the enemy conducted 5 air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and a missile strike on critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia region. It fired more than 20 times from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

The General Staff also emphasized that the threat of Russian air and missile strikes on civilian targets remains high throughout Ukraine.

