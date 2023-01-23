Arakhamia about bribes on generators and scandal at Ministry of Defense: We will definitely imprison actively this spring. It will not work humanely, it will be according to laws of wartime

Since February 24, officials at all levels have been constantly warned through official and unofficial channels: to focus on the war, help the victims, reduce bureaucracy and stop doing dubious business.

This was reported by the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arahamia, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"It reached many. But, unfortunately, it did not reach many. Apparently, we will definitely imprison actively this spring. It will not work humanely, it will be according to the laws of wartime," he notes.

According to Arahamia, the competition for the position of NABU director will be completed soon and we will complete the construction of an independent anti-corruption infrastructure.

"Not on time" no longer works. Some people have lost their minds and loot without fear or remorse. This applies both to recent purchases of generators and to fresh scandals in the Ministry of Defense. Today at the Committee we will understand the situation. I will initiate the return of parliamentary control over the activities of the executive power. And, as our President said: "This week will be the time for appropriate decisions," sums up the People's Deputy.

Watch more: This week will be a time of corresponding decisions. I don’t want to announce it now, but it will all be fair, - Zelensky on corruption scandals. VIDEO

As a reminder, journalist Yurii Nikolov reported that the Ministry of Defense signed an agreement for catering services for military units stationed in the rear regions in 2023 for a total amount of UAH 13.16 billion. According to his data, the prices of the most common foods within the scope of the agreement turned out to be 2-3 times higher. In response, the Ministry of Defense stated: "The media information about the purchase of food for the military is delusion and manipulation. We are preparing materials for the Security Service of Ukraine.