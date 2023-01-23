European Parliament adopts resolution on tribunal over Russian leadership, - Deputy Head of OP Smirnov

European Parliament adopts a resolution calling for a Special International Tribunal to be established to prosecute and punish crimes of aggression committed by Russia’s military and political leadership.

It was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Another important decision that demonstrates the readiness of the civilized world to wake up and make the doctrine of international law breathe, using the most powerful legal weapon - liability for the crime of aggression. The weapon that no one has been looking for for more than 70 years, calmly watching the acts of terror and aggression in 2014 in the Ukrainian Crimea and Donbas, before that in Georgia in 2008, and so on," Smirnov wrote.

According to him, this is another argument that constantly tilts the scales in the direction of justice and brings Ukraine's victory in this insidious war closer.

"Let me remind you that the crime of aggression has a unique jurisdictional regime, separate from other crimes of the Rome Statute, such as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Countries that are not states parties to the International Criminal Court are excluded from the jurisdiction of the Court in terms of investigating and prosecuting the crime of aggression, regardless of whether they are victims of aggression or aggressors," the Deputy Head of the OP added.

Smirnov emphasized that the work of the Special International Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine will not only legally formalize international criminals in this status, but will also close the door to the civilized world for them forever.

He also thanked international partners and allies, President Zelensky personally, and all colleagues who are holding the line on the diplomatic and legal fronts every day,

"I am grateful to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his support and powerful international advocacy, to all our international partners and allies, as well as to all colleagues who not only hold the line on the diplomatic and legal fronts every day, but also step on the heels of the villains: Anton Korynevych, Dmytro Kuleba, Emine Dzheppar, Maria Mezentseva, Oleg Gavrysh, Denis Malyuska, Andriy Sybiga, Olena Kovalska, Sasha Kachura, Denys Maslov, Oleksandra Ustinova, Olena Khomenko, Oleksandr Karasevych, Oleksandra Matviychuk, Lesia Zaburanna (sorry if I missed anyone). Colleagues, you are super cool!" Smirnov wrote.