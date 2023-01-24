In Berdiansk, car with traitor Mamai, who organized pseudo-referendum and "surrendered" patriots to occupiers, was blown up. She is in hospital, Fedorov. PHOTOS
In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, a car was blown up by Valentina Mamai.
This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"A warm greeting in the form of an exploding car was received by a local lover of the Russian world, Valentina Mamai.
She gladly met the occupiers, organized a pseudo-referendum, and betrayed the patriots of Berdiansk. Now in the hospital, he is shaking from fear for his life," Fedorov said.
