Loud explosion rang out in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko

A loud explosion rang out in the Kalmius district of Mariupol on the border of the Azovmash/Illycha factories.

This was reported by Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"A loud explosion in Mariupol twenty minutes ago. Again in the Kalmius district on the border of the Azovmash/Illicha plants. We are clarifying the reasons. But these sounds, pleasant to the Ukrainian ear, are becoming more and more frequent in the city," he wrote.

