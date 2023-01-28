NATO Exgeneral Pavel wins Czech presidential elections

In the second round of the election of the Czech President, he was convincingly won by the retired General Peter Paul.

This is evidenced by the results of the counting of 99% of the vote published on the website Volby.cz, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

58.08% of voters voted for 61-year-old retired General, exchamber of the General Staff of the Czech Republic and the former NATO Military Committee Chairman, and 41.91% for a 68-year-old ex-premier.

Prime Minister Petr Filau congratulated the winner and expressed confidence in fruitful cooperation. Pavel, according to Fiali, is those who can resolve conflicts, not ignite them. "This is very important for our future," the prime minister said.

"I am ready to work ... For the success of my presidency, I will consider our joint success," Pavel said, inviting all fellow citizens to cooperate, and expressed his hope that together it would be possible to solve problems, in particular, to overcome the confrontation.

Official data will be announced on Tuesday by the State Election Commission. From February 1 to February 10, the course and results of both tours of elections can be appealed in the Supreme Administrative Court.

The turnout in the second round was 70.19%, it is a little more than in the first round, when 68.24%came to vote.