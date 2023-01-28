Dutch Microchips come to Russia despite sanctions - media investigation

Microchips of the production of Dutch companies, despite sanctions, get to the Russian Federation, exports occur through intermediaries.

This is evidenced by the joint investigation of NOS and Nieuwsuur, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Despite harsh sanctions, the microchips of the Dutch companies still get to Russia. It is about millions of pieces from the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine to December inclusive," the publication reads.

As it is noted, investigators received access to trade data, and confidential documents, and talked with involved companies, government agencies, experts, and researchers.

According to journalists, several hundred deliveries were made to three Russian companies related to defense enterprises. In Russian weapons, "Dutch" microchips were found. Export occurs through intermediaries.

Investigators noted that there is a scheme when a small group of Chinese companies receive Dutch chips and exports them to Russia. One of these companies is a US sanction list through deliveries for the Russian defense complex. Despite harsh sanctions, there has been no decrease in exports in recent months.

In the Netherlands there are leading companies in semiconductors and chips, including NXP and ASML.

The NOS/NIEUWSUUR investigation states that NXP microcils have recently been found on the battlefield in Ukraine.