European Commission President von der Leyen before EU-Ukraine summit: We support Ukrainians without any ifs and buts

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of next week’s EU-Ukraine summit that Ukraine has EU’s unconditional support and that it must win war to defend European values.

"We stand by Ukraine without any ifs or buts," von der Leyen said on Saturday at an event of her party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), in Düsseldorf, Germany, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to European Truth.

"Ukraine is fighting for our common values, it is fighting for respect for international law and the principles of democracy, and that is why Ukraine must win this war," she said.

Von der Leyen and her colleagues in the EU Commission plan to visit Ukraine in early February to hold consultations with the Ukrainian government.

The EU-Ukraine summit is scheduled for February 3. One of the key decisions to be discussed at the summit will be the integration of Ukrainian economic sectors into the single European market.