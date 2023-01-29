German concern Rheinmetall wants to produce HIMARS in Europe

The German arms concern Rheinmetall is ready to significantly increase the production of tank and artillery ammunition to meet the high demand in Ukraine and the West. He is negotiating the start of production of HIMARS rocket launcher systems in Germany.

This was stated by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

According to him, in 2022, Rheinmetall produced 60-70 thousand tank and artillery shells, but this number can be increased.

"We can produce 240,000 tank ammunition (120 mm) per year, which is more than the entire world needs," Papperger said, adding that the production capacity of 155 mm artillery shells could be increased to 450,000-500,000 per year.

Also, Rheinmetall wants to launch a new line for the production of medium-caliber ammunition, which, for example, is used by the German anti-aircraft Gepard self-propelled guns in Ukraine, by mid-2023.

At the same time, the concern is negotiating with the American Lockheed Martin about the possible production of HIMARS systems, which are also actively used by Ukrainian troops.

"At the Munich Security Conference, we are looking to conclude an agreement with Lockheed Martin to begin production of HIMARS (in Germany). We have the technology to produce the warheads as well as the rocket engines - and we have the trucks to mount the launchers on," - Papperger said.

Rheinmetall's CEO expects to discuss details of military production at a meeting of industry representatives with Germany's new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, although the date has yet to be set.

