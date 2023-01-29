Reznikov on end of war in 2023: "We’ll see"

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov hopes that 2023 will be the year of victory for Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation. But for this it is necessary to make a lot of effort.

Reznikov said this in an interview with the Canadian CBC TV channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to TSN.

When asked when the war might end, Reznikov said he remained optimistic.

"I hope that this year will be a year of victory. We would like (victory) as soon as possible. The Ukrainian people want it. But we will see," he said.

In addition, Reznikov added that the issue of providing tanks to Ukraine is "not the end of history, it is only the beginning of history."

