Britain on F-16 for Ukraine: Fastest training program for pilot is 35 months

The British government does not plan to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighters. According to current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, it could take years to fully train pilots.

Great Britain is focused on providing assistance that Ukraine can use in the short term, Sunak emphasized.

The official spokesman of the British Prime Minister noted: "We will continue to listen to Ukrainians and think about what is right in the long term. But it's worth understanding the situation: the fastest training program for a new F-16 pilot is about 35 months. The UK's current jet training program lasts five years."

In December 2022, Sunak stated that "British fighters are extremely complex and take months to learn to fly.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said yesterday that no "firm decision" had been made on the matter, although he said he did not think now was the right time to provide the planes to Ukraine.