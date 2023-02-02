So far, supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia has not been recorded, - Defence Intelligence
So far, the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense has not recorded the facts of the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.
This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence, Andrii Yusov on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.
"The threat of such supplies remains, but so far no use or supply has been recorded. As for the "Shaheds", we see them flying. Contracts have been signed, so it is likely that cooperation in this direction can be continued," he said.
