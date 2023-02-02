Despite support of EU and USA, Ukraine still has budget deficit for this year in amount of $10 billion, - Marchenko

Successful implementation of the Monitoring Program with the International Monetary Fund will enable Ukraine to receive a full-fledged financing program from the IMF.

Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko said this at a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We hope that the successful implementation of the Monitoring Program with the IMF will allow us to receive a full-fledged financing program from the IMF, and we will conduct negotiations on this starting from the second quarter of the current year," said Marchenko.

He reminded that last year Ukraine received 32 billion dollars from international partners, part of which came in the form of grants.

"At the first meeting (of the Supervisory Board of the Interdepartmental Donor Coordination Platform of Ukraine - ed.), several key provisions were outlined. In particular, it is essential to ensure predictable and rhythmic support for Ukraine.

Because we still have a budget deficit of $10 billion for 2023, even though we have the support of the European Commission and the US, we still have a pre-deficit. I hope that the platform will help to join forces and find the necessary funds for financing," said Marchenko.

He added that the next meeting of the platform will be in March.