Maneuvers of Russian naval group speak of preparation for going on combat course, - OC "South"

In the waters of the Black Sea - in the Russian Black Sea Fleet, there is a certain movement. This may be related to the Ukraine-EU summit, which will be held in Kyiv today, February 3. After all, the Russians may try to disrupt meetings with international partners.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to 24 Channel, this was reported by the spokeswoman of the operational command "South" Natalia Humeniuk.

According to her, Russians usually react violently to such events and to the reaction of the world community. She noted that they expected the occupiers to somehow "mark" the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad for themselves.

"But apparently they don't have a lot of 'pyrotechnics' left with which they like to celebrate such events," she noted.

The spokeswoman of OC "South" reported that if yesterday only one missile carrier remained in the Russian naval grouping in the Black Sea, the rest were taken to base points, then today the enemy became more active.

"This morning, 2 surface-to-surface missile carriers with 16 Kalibr-type missiles are already in the sea, ready for use. In addition, the very maneuvers of the ship group speak of preparation for embarking on a combat course," Humeniuk explained.

She noted that the activity of Russian unmanned reconnaissance was also observed the day before - along the line of the Southern Front, in particular, in the Kherson region. Yesterday, one of the drones launched by the enemy from the sea over the Mykolaiv region was shot down.

"All these signs indicate that the activity of aviation, in which mass missile attacks usually take place, is quite likely. Although the Russians really do not have such a rich supply of missiles and they can use - as a change of tactics - point missile strikes," Humeniuk stressed.

Read more: Last night, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed stronghold of Russian army on Kinburn spit, - OC "South"