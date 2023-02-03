Germany will sell 88 "Leopard 1" tanks to Ukraine, - mass media

The German government has approved the supply of 88 old-generation "Leopard 1" tanks to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to ZN.ua, the German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung writes about it.

Berlin has approved the plans of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to sell dozens of old Leopard 1s to Kyiv after repairs for a total amount of more than 100 million euros, the publication reports citing "government sources".

The publication also notes that this could lead to supply issues, as Leopard 1s are no longer produced and their shells are of a different caliber than the newer Leopard 2s.

Leopard 1 is a German tank produced since 1965. It has various modifications, including 1A5 - the latest version. The last combat vehicles of this type were decommissioned in Germany in 2010. Leopard 1 is still in service in Greece and Turkey.

Also remind, earlier it was reported that Germany will deliver 14 Leopard 2 A6 battle tanks to Ukraine.

