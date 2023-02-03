National Guard destroyed Su-25 of occupiers near Bakhmut

This Friday, a Su-25 plane belonging to the Russian invaders was shot down in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported on the website of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"On February 2, at 11:55 a.m., in the southeastern outskirts of Bakhmut, the National Guard detected two enemy Su-25 aircraft at a distance of three kilometers, the target was captured by the Igla-1 anti-aircraft gunner and launched. As a result of combat work, one Su-25 was hit," said the commander of the anti-aircraft missile artillery division of the 3rd operational brigade.

As noted, only last week the calculation destroyed the Mi-24 helicopter and the Su-25 aircraft.

According to the National Guard, the occupiers' aviation actively uses armored subsonic attack aircraft during the destruction of ground targets and strikes Ukrainian positions and populated areas.