EU supports Ukrainian peace formula

The European Union has called for support for the peace formula proposed by Ukraine and for a summit to begin implementing its points.

As informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of the President's Office said in an official statement following the Ukraine-EU summit.

As noted in the document, the European Union reaffirmed its readiness to support Ukraine's initiative for a just peace based on respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. To date, Russia has not shown any genuine readiness for a just and sustainable peace.

"We have expressed our support for President Zelensky's peace formula and our commitment to actively cooperate with Ukraine on the 10-point peace plan. In this regard, we support the idea of a Peace Formula Summit to launch its implementation. We will work together to ensure the widest possible international participation," the statement said.

Read more: There is no time frame for Ukraine’s accession to EU, - von der Leyen