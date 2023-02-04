Integration of Ukraine and EU is irreversible, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the integration of Ukraine and the European Union is irreversible.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Yesterday's joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine, the Board of the European Commission, and the Ukraine-EU summit showed that our integration is irreversible and has the full support of Europeans. This year, we can further accelerate important integration processes," Zelensky said at a press conference following the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv.

According to him, despite the full-scale war in Ukraine, progress in the implementation of the Association Agreement is obvious.

"As of today, 72% of our obligations under the agreement have been fulfilled. At the summit, we also presented progress in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission," Zelensky said. "The goal is to start negotiations this year. I would say that this is not just a goal - it is a goal," the President added.

According to Zelensky, one of the summit's important achievements was progress in Ukraine's integration into the EU's internal market.

"We have approved a priority action plan for 2023-2024. Its implementation will make Ukraine a de facto member of the European Union at the level of economic sectors: industry, agriculture, energy, digital services, transport, finance, customs," he said.