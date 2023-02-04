There is large-scale air alert in Ukraine
On the morning of February 4, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online map of air alerts.
Currently, the alarm has been declared throughout the territory of Ukraine, except the Sumy region. What caused the alarm to be announced is currently unknown.
According to Telegram channels, an enemy aircraft has taken off in Belarus.
We should also note that Sumy has already "turned red".
