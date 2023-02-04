Duda’s administration confirmed Biden’s visit to Poland

The head of the international policy department of the Office of the President of Poland, Martin Przydacz, confirmed that the American leader Joe Biden will visit Poland in the near future.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Pshidach is currently in Washington, the head of the Bureau of National Security Jacek Sievera flew with him. Politicians held meetings at the National Security Council and the White House. The issues of further aid to Ukraine, the US military presence in Poland, the transfer of technology and arms purchases, as well as the Alliance summit in Vilnius were discussed.

See more: Zelensky awards Polish Defense Minister Blaszczak with Order of Merit. PHOTO

After the negotiations, Pshidach said that President Biden would come to Poland in the near future.

"As we know from President Biden himself, he intends to come to Poland. Today's conversation was about these plans for the near future.

Of course, the details of such a visit will be communicated when a specific date is determined, but my conversation today was a big step forward," he said.

Read more: Pentagon is disappointed with Biden’s refusal to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighters - The Washington Post

It will be recalled that earlier the American publication NBC reported that Joe Biden is planning a visit to Europe on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to journalists, the American leader plans to visit Poland, where he will announce a new aid package for Ukraine.

The mass media reported that Biden may meet with Zelensky in Poland. But the President of Ukraine replied that he had not yet been invited to this country.