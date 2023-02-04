Russian propagandists from Russia Today stopped their activities in Germany due to sanctions

The German division of Russia’s propaganda TV channel Russia Today announced the termination of its activities in the country. The channel claims that the sanctions cut off its funding.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the statement of the propagandists themselves.

"RT DE Productions regrets to announce the decision to end the company's journalistic activities in Germany," the message reads.

The TV channel accused the EU of "repressive restrictions on freedom of the press and mass media". He also stated the alleged enormous pressure from governments, mass media, corporations, and other individuals.

As the head of the German editorial office, Dinara Toktosunova, explained, RT DE ceased operations due to the ninth package of EU sanctions, which blocked the channel's financing.

"The ninth package of EU sanctions blocked the financing of RT DE Productions, which made it impossible to continue the company's journalistic activities in Germany. The RT DE website and TV channel will continue to work outside the EU, from Moscow," writes Toktosunova.

