Air crash in Brovary: black box will be deciphered in week or two, - Ionushas

The investigation into the causes of the crash of the State Emergency Service helicopter in Brovary, which resulted in the death of 14 people, including the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, is still ongoing. Decryption of the "black box" will be carried out in a week or two.

This was stated by the head of the parliamentary committee on law enforcement Serhiy Ionushas on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We know that during such events, information from the "boxes" is very important. I know that our law enforcement officers are already working with their French colleagues. I hope that in a week, maximum two, the "black box" will be deciphered, and after that we can get acquainted in more detail with the most priority version of the death of Denys Monastyrskyi and other officials," Ionushas said.

He noted that the versions about the pilot's error and the technical malfunction of the helicopter are now priorities. A version of sabotage is also not excluded, but it is not one of the priorities.

"You know that the law enforcement officers have already taken certain procedural actions, searches regarding the development of this version, they are moving according to the contracts on the basis of which the purchase of these helicopters was made," the deputy added.

It will be reminded, on the morning of January 18 in Brovary, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure facility. Later it became known that the rotorcraft fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Later it became known that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died as a result of the plane crash. According to detailed information, after the identification, 14 dead people were found at the place of the helicopter crash, including 1 child and 9 people who were on board. 25 people were injured.