Air alert was announced throughout Ukraine for second time in day (updated)

For the second time in a day, on February 4, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine.

The first sirens sounded in Kyiv - at 16:49. After that, the alarm quickly spread throughout Ukraine. As of 16:54, the alarm covered all regions.

The alarm was related to the activity of enemy tactical aircraft of the Russian Federation in Belarus. The monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" reported that at 4:41 p.m. a MiG-31K of the Russian Federation, which is a potential carrier of the Kh-47m2 "Kinzhal" hypersonic missile, took off from the "Machulyshchi" airfield at 4:41 p.m., which Ukrainian air defense cannot intercept. It is also clarified there that the A-50U anti-aircraft missile (long-range radar tracking aircraft) of the Russian Air Force has not yet taken off.

As of 17:35, the alarm has been canceled in most regions.

