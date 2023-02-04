Russian propagandist Mangushev, who spoke with skull of alleged defender of Azovstal, was shot in head. PHOTOS

Ihor Mangushev, a Russian neo-Nazi from the "Svitla Rus" formation, who performed with the alleged skull of a soldier of the Armed Forces, was shot in the head.

Telegram channels of the occupiers inform about this, Censor.NET reports.

Mangushev was taken to the hospital of occupied Kadiivka in Luhansk region with a blind gunshot wound to the head. Medics say that he was shot at close range.

The neo-Nazi's condition is "stable, with a negative trend."

Russian Telegram channels publish a photo of the wounded terrorist. There are no official confirmations of information. At the same time, the mass media note that Mangushev's Telegram channel has not been updated since February 3.

We will remind you that in July 2022, a video appeared on the Internet in which Mangushev, speaking to an audience of occupiers, demonstrates a skull. The neo-Nazi himself claimed that it was the skull of a military soldier from Azovstal.

Mangushev, holding a microphone and a skull, called on his comrades to use violence against the Ukrainian military and civilians. "We are not at war with people. We are at war with an idea," the terrorist declared.

Mangushev (call sign "Bereg") - the leader of the neo-Nazi movement "Svitla Rus". He is also considered the creator of the Yenot PMC, which cooperated with the FSB of the Russian Federation.

Now Ihor Mangushev is participating in the war in Ukraine. In 2011, he was arrested for beatings, as well as for participating in a rally against the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation. The real surname is Reimer, which he changed to Mangushev.

In his personal Telegram channel, he regularly called for the killing of the civilian population of Ukraine. "We will burn your houses, kill your families, take away your children and raise them as Russians," he wrote, for example, on his channel on August 25.