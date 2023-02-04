Exchange of prisoners: exclusive video of SSU. VIDEO

Another 116 Ukrainians were released from enemy captivity.

The SSU press center published an exclusive video of how the exchange took place, Censor.NET informs.

"This is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! We are working to fulfill the President's order and return every Ukrainian from captivity!" the SSU notes.

