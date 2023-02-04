Ukraine terminated agreement with Russia on space exploration

At a meeting on Saturday, the Cabinet of Ministers passed a decision terminating the agreement with the Russian government on cooperation in the field of research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, which was signed in 1996.

This was announced on Telegram by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on Cooperation in the Field of Exploration and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes, concluded on August 27, 1996, and the Protocol between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on Cooperation in the field of research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, committed on November 26, 2010," Melnychuk said.

