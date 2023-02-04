Aircraft are in focus of conversations. I hope we will overcome all difficulties, - Markarova on negotiations about F-16

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, believes that the issue of the US providing F-16 fighter jets to our country will be resolved, as negotiations on this issue have been ongoing for a long time.

"Airplanes are the focus of our discussions. We started these discussions a long time ago and have not stopped. I hope that, as with other capabilities, and given the objective difficulties, we will be able to solve and overcome them with our international partners. And the meetings in Ramstein contribute to this," Markarova said.

According to her, since February 2022, these aircraft have been on the list of priorities for our country, just as tanks and artillery, as well as many other things needed to liberate the territories of Ukraine from Russian invaders. Since then, we have managed to negotiate and get what we need on many items, but some things are not as easy as Ukraine would like them to be.

"Of course, we also talked about attack drones, long-range missiles, and helicopters - absolutely everything," the Ambassador said.

Markarova noted that the negotiations depend not only on the willingness of the partners to provide Ukraine with exactly what it asks for, but also on the availability of certain weapons or the ability to prepare and manufacture them. It also takes into account the issue of training Ukrainian defenders to use the weapons provided by partners. There is also the issue of the budget, because first the Congress has to allocate money, and only after that further movement is possible.

