It is important to adopt tenth package of sanctions against Russia by February 24, - Lithuanian President Nauseda

The EU must introduce the tenth package of sanctions by the anniversary of the beginning of Russian aggression, and Russia itself will feel the full burden of sanctions soon.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.

"It is politically important to make a decision (on the tenth package) by February 24," he said before the start of the EU summit in Brussels.

Lithuania, according to its leader, supports the listing of Putin's additional companies, such as Rosatom, its management, diamond mining companies, and the rest of the banks. This, he believes, will make it possible to hit the Russian economy more.

"Some complain that the impact (of sanctions) is limited, but the impact will be felt more and more because at the moment there is a certain delay between the action and the result. I really hope that soon the Russian economy will begin to feel all the pain that they deserve," the president explained.

Lithuania, Nauseda noted, always supports stronger restrictive measures against Russia and is convinced that big steps are much more effective than small ones. However, small steps are better than nothing, the politician added.

