President of European Parliament Metsola called on EU countries to provide Ukraine with long-range systems and combat aircraft as soon as possible

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola, called on the EU countries to provide Ukraine with long-range systems and combat aircraft as soon as possible.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Euro Integration, she said this at a special meeting of the European Parliament with the participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We know the sacrifice your people make for Europe and we must honor it not only with words but also with deeds. With the political will to ensure easier trade, the fastest possible membership process, funds for your people, help in reconstruction, training for your military, the military hardware and defense systems you need to win," Metzola said.

"And now states should quickly consider as the next step the provision of long-range systems and aircraft to protect the freedom that many take for granted," the President of the European Parliament emphasized.

According to her, the West's response should be proportionate to the threat. And the threat, she emphasized, is existential.

She also assured Zelensky that the EU will be on Ukraine's side as long as necessary.