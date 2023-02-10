As result of Russian attack, 4 TPPs were damaged, 2 power plants were injured - DTEK

Today, February 10, as a result of night and day enemy shelling, four TPPs of DTEK Energo were damaged.

DTEK reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary information, two station employees were injured as a result of the attack. They were promptly provided with medical assistance.

"As a result of the shelling, the equipment of the TPP was seriously damaged. After the end of the attack, the energy authorities promptly started eliminating its consequences.

For the sake of safety, only critically necessary employees are at the facilities, others are working remotely," the message reads.

It is also noted that in September-February, energy enterprises of DTEK Energo were attacked 27 times. 28 energy workers were injured, 3 died.

