Mobilization resource is required for rotation. People’s enthusiasm is falling, OC "South"

Ukraine needs a mobilization resource, as a number of units at the front require rotation. At the same time, the level of enthusiasm among people of draft age is falling.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the press center of OC "South", said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"There is an absolute need (for a mobilization resource. - Ed.), since we all sympathize and watch the news from the front, understand what is happening, for example, in the east, that the units there are really staying for a long time in such difficult conditions, and they really need restoration," she said.

Humeniuk explained that the mobilization resource is necessary to withdraw the fighters from the zone of active hostilities, allow them to stay in a calmer territory and restore strength before returning to the positions.

"Currently, we are still observing a drop in enthusiasm among this category of the population, who have already, as they say, understood for themselves that they can fully coexist in civilian life even in the conditions of war and are in no hurry to come to the recruitment center and provide information about themselves." - says Humeniuk.

Read more: In occupied Mariupol, invaders began open mobilization

She emphasized that the legislation on mobilization in Ukraine is based on the increased awareness of citizens, on the fact that every man of mobilization age will periodically come to the recruitment center, update his information, live at the place of registration and appear on a summons.

However, some do not live at the place of registration, many people deliberately avoid this, as Humeniuk noted. Therefore, in addition to the resource mobilization plan, there are gaps in the legislation that complicate its implementation.