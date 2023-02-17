World should start thinking about future of Russia, - Kuleba

Little by little, world leaders are beginning to think about the future of Russia, but so far they do not dare to speak about it out loud.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this at a briefing for Ukrainian media on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

As for the future of Russia, "in Munich, they are hardly ready for a large-scale discussion of the future of Russia at official meetings, the partners are still afraid of this discussion, although they feel its quick inevitability."

"Without an answer to the question about the future of Russia, no long-term peace in Europe is possible," the diplomat emphasized.

According to him, such peace is achieved by answering two questions: whether Ukraine is a member of both the EU and NATO, and what Russia will be like. Even when Ukraine becomes a member of both organizations, the stability of the region will depend on what Russia will be like.

"We have our own understanding, our own vision," Kuleba noted but refused to elaborate.

"We are interested in Russia, which does not pose a threat either directly to its neighbors or to the Euro-Atlantic space in general," he emphasized.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also drew attention to a certain change in the rhetoric of world leaders, in particular, Germany and France, who at the beginning said that "Russia should not win the war, Ukraine should not lose", but now they are talking about the victory of Ukraine.