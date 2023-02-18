Enemy lost some momentum near Vuhledar, - Defense forces

Compared to last week, Russian troops have somewhat slowed down their actions near Ugledar. Sometimes the enemy attacks the military, but without armor and equipment.

This was stated by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Colonel Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Today, the enemy has lost some momentum (near Vuhledar. - Ed.) and probably does not have the potential to carry out large-scale assaults," says Dmytrashkivsky.

He said that during the night, the enemy managed only two assault actions, although, as the soldier says, "it's hard to call it an assault action either."

"They attacked with a motorized rifle unit - this is a unit without equipment and armor support, which are such "suicidal actions". Probably, they are simply sent on these assaults, so that they "don't sit still", - said Dmytroshkivsky.

Also, according to him, the activity of the "Wagnerians" has significantly decreased in this direction, and at the same time, there is an active shelling of populated areas.