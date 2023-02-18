Britain announced training of Ukrainian pilots and will support countries that can immediately provide planes to Kyiv, - Sunak

The British government is ready to support those countries that decide to transfer aircraft to Ukraine. London will hand over long-range ammunition to Kyiv.

This was stated by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Munich conference, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We have announced that we are starting to train Ukrainian pilots. This is a long-term goal in increasing the security of Ukraine. But there are certain difficulties in the supply of certain types of aircraft. We have made it very clear that our position is that if other countries can immediately provide aircraft, the United Kingdom will be happy to support them in this," said Sunak.

Commenting on military support for Ukraine as a whole, the minister called on partners to "act now" for Ukraine's victory.

"We want Ukraine to win and Russia to be defeated, if you believe in this, then you should act now," Sunak said.