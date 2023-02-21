Future of Ukraine is in Euro-Atlantic family, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convinced that the future of Ukraine lies in the "Euro-Atlantic family".

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the Secretary General of the Alliance stated this during the tripartite meeting with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"We must clearly say that the future of Ukraine lies in the Euro-Atlantic family. When this war ends, we must create a long-term security mechanism for Ukraine," he emphasized.

According to Stoltenberg, future security agreements should "break the cycle of Russian aggression."

"NATO will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes. And we will continue to work closely with the European Union to support you," he added.