Number of wounded in Kherson shelling rises to 20

On afternoon of Tuesday, February 21, Russian occupants struck Kherson with Grad rocket launchers.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the First Deputy Chairman of the Regional Council Yurii Sobolevsky during a telethon.

He noted that by Tuesday evening it became known that 20 people were injured.

It has also been confirmed that six people died as a result of the attack (previously, local authorities reported five victims, while the central government reported six).

Today, on February 21, in the afternoon, Russian troops shelled Kherson with Grad missiles, hitting residential buildings, a shop, a public transport stop, Freedom Square, and a utility company. The State Emergency Service reported that one of the shells hit the balcony of a high-rise building, causing a fire.