Due to failure near Vuhledar, individual units of occupiers refuse to participate in offensive actions, - General Staff

In connection with the failure of the offensive and significant losses in manpower near Vuhledar, some units of the occupiers refuse to participate in further offensive actions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on February 23 regarding the Russian invasion.

"In connection with the failure of the offensive and significant losses in manpower near Vuhledar, the personnel of the volunteer, so-called Cossack detachment, which was attached to the 155th Marine Infantry Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, refuses to further participate in offensive actions," the General Staff said in a statement.

