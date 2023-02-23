This year, Russia will strengthen "nuclear triad", - Putin

Russian dictator Putin said that in 2023 Moscow intends to strengthen the nuclear triad.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"As before, we will pay increased attention to the strengthening of the nuclear triad. This year, the first launchers of the Sarmat missile complex with a new heavy missile will be on combat duty.

We will continue mass production of hypersonic air-based complexes "Kynzhal" and begin mass deliveries of hypersonic sea-based missiles "Zirkon", - said the president of the occupying country.

The head of the Kremlin also announced that the Borey-A nuclear-powered submarine cruiser "Emperor Oleksandr III" will join the Russian Navy. According to him, after the launch of the nuclear submarine, "the share of strategic nuclear forces will reach 100%."

"In the coming years, three more cruisers of this project will be added to the combat fleet," Putin added.

Also remind, earlier CNN reported that during Biden's visit to Kyiv, the Russian Federation conducted an unsuccessful test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

