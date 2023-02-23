87% of Ukrainians consider any territorial concessions unacceptable, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

In February 2023, no territorial concessions are acceptable for 87% of Ukrainians. Only 9% believe that to achieve peace and preserve independence, it is possible to give up some territories.

This is evidenced by KIIS survey data.

"In December 2022, 85% considered the concessions unacceptable, but the difference with the current indicator is within statistical error, that is, in fact, no changes have occurred. Also, in December, the same number as now (8%) were in favor of negotiations and were ready to give up certain territories," the report says.

In all regions of Ukraine, the absolute majority of the population is against any territorial concessions. In particular, among residents of the East, 82% are against concessions (ready for concessions - only 13%), and among residents of the South - 86% are against concessions (ready - only 9%). Compared to September, the situation in all regions is more or less stable.

"As you can see, even at the end of a difficult winter, Ukrainians maintain their unity and desire to continue resisting the cruel aggressor.

Currently, any plan where "peace in exchange for territory" will be "sold" to Ukrainians is doomed to failure and rejection by society," said Anton Hrushetskyi, deputy director of KIIS.

The survey was conducted on February 14-22, 2023 among 2,002 respondents. The survey was not conducted on the territory of Crimea and Donbas occupied by Russia, as well as with citizens who went abroad after February 24, 2022.