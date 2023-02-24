Great Britain expanded sanctions against Russia

Great Britain announced a new package of sanctions against Russia, which affected 92 individuals and legal entities.

This is stated in the message of the government of Great Britain, Censor.NET informs.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley announced on Friday a new package of sanctions and trade measures against the Russian Federation, including a ban on the export of all goods used by Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The list includes aviation parts, radio equipment, and electronic components that can be used by the Russian military-industrial complex, including during the production of drones. Imports of 140 iron and steel products, including those processed in third countries, will also be banned.

In addition, 92 individuals and legal entities were included in the list. In particular, the heads of Rosatom, Rostec, and Almaz-Antey and four banks.

Restrictions were also introduced against:

Matthias Warnig, a close friend of Putin, general director of Nord Stream 2, as well as a former member of the board of directors of Transneft and Rosneft;

Lyubov Kabaeva, mother of gymnast Alina Kabaeva;

Oleksiy Dyumin, head of the Tula region;

Oleksiy Kozak, son of the former Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Dmytro Kozak;

20 executives of Gazprom and Aeroflot, including the chairman of Gazprom, former Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Viktor Zubkov, and two current Russian ministers;

6 Russian organizations engaged in the production or repair of military equipment for the army;

5 high-ranking Iranian executives of Qods Aviation Industry, a company that makes drones.

Read more: Great Britain created secret group to buy Soviet-style artillery shells for Ukraine, - New York Times

In Great Britain, it was emphasized that today's measures will cause even more damage to the Russian Federation and its military-industrial complex, undermining Putin's military machine, which already has to mobilize Soviet-era tanks.

"Today we are imposing sanctions on the elites who run Putin's key industries and committing to ban the export to Russia of all goods that Russia uses on the battlefield," Cleverley said.