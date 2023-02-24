About 70 occupiers were liquidated in Kreminna direction, - RMA

Ukrainian defenders eliminated about 70 Russian invaders in the Kreminna direction.

This was reported by the head of RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Kreminna direction, the National Guardsmen eliminated about 70 Rashists. Yesterday, the Orks tried to advance in three companies in the Kreminna area. The enemy attack failed, one company of Russians went to the Kobzon concert, and that's about 70 soldiers. The number of wounded is still being determined," the message says.

According to Haidai, the situation in Bilohorivka is currently stable.

"After the recent unsuccessful attack by Orcs with the support of heavy equipment, things are more or less calm in the Svatovo region," added the head of the Luhansk region.

