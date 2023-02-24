Poland will soon hand over to Ukraine 60 PT-91 tanks - modernized version of T-72M, - Morawiecki
Poland will transfer to Ukraine, in addition to Leopard tanks, Polish PT-91 Twardy. The Ukrainian military will receive 60 units of this equipment.
As Censor.NET reports this with reference to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to the Prime Minister, the tanks will be delivered to Ukraine "within a few days".
It should be noted that the PT-91 Twardy is the main battle tank of Poland, which is a modernized version of the Soviet T-72M.
As a reminder, Poland reported today that four Leopard 2 A4 tanks have already arrived in Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password