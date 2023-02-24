"War in Ukraine started reboot of NATO," - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the war in Ukraine has led to reforming the state of the defense system in NATO.

As Censor.NET informs, he stated this during the press conference "February. The Year of Invincibility".

"The war in Ukraine started the reboot of NATO. That's how it is. Everyone checked and understood that the systems are not improved, and that more powerful things are needed. I'm not talking about shells, a lot of money is invested in cyberspace, protection against cyber-attacks, information independence, drones, IT, the latest technologies. This is reforming the state of its defense system. Everyone has seen what can be expected from the Russian Federation," the president noted.

Read more: We are working on founding summit based on Ukrainian peace formula, - Zelensky