NATO should support Ukraine, for now it is important that Ukraine wins.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Daily Mail, this was stated by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.

"NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our Alliance, but at the same time this is a long-term perspective," he said.

According to Stoltenberg, "now the question is that Ukraine wins as a sovereign independent state, and therefore we need to support Ukraine."

He believes that when the Russian-Ukrainian war ends, "we must make sure that history does not repeat itself."