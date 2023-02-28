International Criminal Court will investigate Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities

The International Criminal Court intends to investigate Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to TV channel Sky News, this was stated by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Kareem Khan.

In particular, Khan visited Ukraine today to investigate Russian missile and drone attacks on energy and other infrastructure.

"In general, we clearly see a pattern, I think, in terms of the number, scale and scope of attacks on Ukraine's energy networks. And we need to look into why this is happening, whether they are legitimate targets or not," Khan said.

The Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocols state that attacks on civilian infrastructure are prohibited. The belligerents must distinguish between "civilian and military objects".

As reported, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has lost 44% of its nuclear generation and three-quarters of its thermal power plant capacity as a result of missile and drone attacks, as well as the occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Since October 2022, the Russians have carried out dozens of missile and drone attacks on Ukrenergo's transmission grid facilities, causing large-scale and complex damage. As of early February, almost two dozen power units at thermal power plants remained damaged due to constant attacks.

As of February 28, according to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption is at the normal level, and no shortage is expected.

