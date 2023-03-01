AFU repelled more than 85 attacks by occupiers in five directions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 60 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Thus, the three hundred and seventy-first day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

In the Kupyansk, Lymansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, our defenders repelled more than 85 enemy attacks last day.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders have launched 2 missiles and 12 air strikes, including the use of 2 Shahed-136 UAVs. Our soldiers shot down these drones. Also, the enemy launched 68 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Civilians were injured.

The level of the threat of missile strikes by the invaders remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The operational situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Poliske, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. The enemy keeps its units near the state border of Ukraine, but the formation of offensive groups has not been detected. During the day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on Yeline, Baranivka, and Tymonovychi settlements of the Chernihiv region; Rozhkovychi, Bachivsk, Starykove, Hirky, Atynske, Stukalivka, Budky, Volfyne, Hrabovske in the Sumy region and Hatyshche, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Morokhovets, Lukiantsi, Ternova, Vovchansk, Potykhonove, Komisarov, Vilkhuvatka, Tykhe, Ustynivka, and Anyskine of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Chervonpopivka, Shypilivka, and Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region, but had no success. He carried out artillery shelling of the areas of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Zapadne, Lyman Pershy, Holubivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, Kyslivka, and Tabaiivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Nevske, Chervonopivka, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Spirne, Rozdolivka, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut. He does not stop storming the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chasovy Yar, and Bila Hora. Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, and Zalizne of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

The enemy continues to attack the positions of our troops in the Avdiivka and Shakhtar directions. He carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Pobeda. The areas of the settlements of Vesele, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending, and in some areas, it is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive. Conducts artillery shelling of the areas of Vremivka, Zelene Pole, and Novopil settlements of the Donetsk region; Ohivske, Huliaypole, Huliaipylske, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, and Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Illinka, Marhanets, and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Zmiivka, Mykolaivka, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Komysany of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

The evacuation of certain categories of citizens from the temporarily occupied Crimea is recorded again. Recently, servicemen of the Russian occupation forces stationed in Perevalne have been sending their families to Russia.

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 11 strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and rocket launchers and gunners have hit 9 areas of concentration of manpower and the area of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as 2 positions of anti-aircraft missile complexes, an anti-aircraft missile station, and an ammunition depot.