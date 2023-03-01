Aerial object was detected over Kyiv region, possible air defense operation, - RMA
An aerial object was detected in the sky over the Kyiv region, possibly the work of air defense forces.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv RMA.
"An aerial object has been detected in the sky. In this regard, the work of air defense forces and means is possible. Be in shelters or in other safe places until the strike!" the message says.
