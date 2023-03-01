Enemy launched missile attack on infrastructure in Kremenchuk district - Poltava RMA

On the evening of March 1, Russian occupants launched a missile attack on infrastructure in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region.

This was reported by Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on civilian and critical infrastructure in the Kremenchuk district. Information on casualties and destruction is being clarified," the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

Read more: Air defense forces in Poltava region shot down up to 10 rockets, - RMA