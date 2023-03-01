Hungary will not put Ukraine’s interests above its own - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that his country is helping Ukrainians, but will not put their interests above its own.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

"We respect and help Ukrainians. There is one thing we will not do: we will not put their interests above ours. As the Prime Minister of Hungary, I am responsible for the Hungarian people. Therefore, we will always put Hungary first! This is my moral compass," Orban tweeted.

In another tweet after his meeting with the Egyptian president, Orban wrote that "the world needs an immediate ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war."

"The more countries speak with the voice of peace, the more chances we have to avoid escalation and further suffering," the Hungarian Prime Minister emphasized.

