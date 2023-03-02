At Aviastar plant in Ulyanovsk, Russia, an Il-76 exploded during tests, 1 person was killed, and there are injured, - Russian media
During the tests, a military transport plane exploded.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Astra.
"A military transport plane exploded during tests at the Aviastar plant in Ulyanovsk. 1 person was killed, 6 were injured," the report said.
"Interfax" reports that emergency services are working at the scene.
RIA Novosti notes that the Il-76 aircraft fuselage was destroyed during the incident.
